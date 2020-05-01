Factbox: Ireland's plan to gradually ease coronavirus lockdown

(Reuters) - Ireland on Friday announced a roadmap for the gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months, easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The following are the measures planned in each three-week phase of the plan, which will be reconsidered if there is a spike in infections, hospitalisations or deaths.
Phase 0: From May 6
- It will be possible to go up to 5 kilometres for the purposes of exercise, up from 2 kilometres
- Over-70s may go outside for exercise and fresh air
Phase 1: From May 18
- Allow outdoor meetings between up to four people from different households
- Phased return of outdoor workers, including construction workers and gardeners, retailers which are primarily outdoor
- Opening of certain outdoor public amenities, including beaches and outdoor sports such as golf and tennis
- Make necessary journeys up to 20 kilometres from home
Phase 2: From June 8
- Allow visits to households
- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers
- Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed
- Open public libraries
Phase 3: From June 29
- Allow small social gatherings
- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction
- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit
- Open cafes and restaurants where social distancing possible and strict cleaning in operation
Phase 4: From July 20
- Extend opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all non-essential workers on a gradually increasing basis
- Return to work for those who cannot work from home
- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)
- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship, swimming pools, hostels and hotels, minus hotel bars
- Permit some sports team leagues with limitations on numbers of spectators
Phase 5: From Aug 10
- Allow larger social gatherings; festivals and events where social distancing can be complied with
- Return to work across all sectors
- On a phased basis, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions
- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services, opening of enclosed shopping centres
- Permit close physical contact sports, gyms
- Open pubs, bars, nightclubs where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with
- Resume tourist travel to offshore islands
