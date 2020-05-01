Factbox: Ireland's plan to gradually ease coronavirus lockdown

(Reuters) - Ireland on Friday announced a roadmap for the gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months, easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The following are the measures planned in each three-week phase of the plan, which will be reconsidered if there is a spike in infections, hospitalisations or deaths.

Phase 0: From May 6

- It will be possible to go up to 5 kilometres for the purposes of exercise, up from 2 kilometres

- Over-70s may go outside for exercise and fresh air

Phase 1: From May 18

- Allow outdoor meetings between up to four people from different households

- Phased return of outdoor workers, including construction workers and gardeners, retailers which are primarily outdoor

- Opening of certain outdoor public amenities, including beaches and outdoor sports such as golf and tennis

- Make necessary journeys up to 20 kilometres from home

Phase 2: From June 8

- Allow visits to households

- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

- Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

- Open public libraries

Phase 3: From June 29

- Allow small social gatherings

- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

- Open cafes and restaurants where social distancing possible and strict cleaning in operation

Phase 4: From July 20

- Extend opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all non-essential workers on a gradually increasing basis

- Return to work for those who cannot work from home

- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship, swimming pools, hostels and hotels, minus hotel bars

- Permit some sports team leagues with limitations on numbers of spectators

Phase 5: From Aug 10

- Allow larger social gatherings; festivals and events where social distancing can be complied with

- Return to work across all sectors

- On a phased basis, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services, opening of enclosed shopping centres

- Permit close physical contact sports, gyms

- Open pubs, bars, nightclubs where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with

- Resume tourist travel to offshore islands