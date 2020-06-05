Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“The point we’d like to get to later in the year - hopefully later in the summer - is being able to travel point to point from Ireland to other countries where they have successfully suppressed the [COVID-19] virus,” Varadkar told Virgin Media TV.

“That’s a bit away yet,” he added.