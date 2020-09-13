Ireland plans to join common EU system of COVID-19 travel restrictions - PM

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland plans to replace its current system of travel quarantines with the European Union’s proposed coordinated system as soon as it is ready, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE television on Saturday.

The European Commission earlier this month proposed a common traffic light system for EU member states to coordinate border controls and remedy the current, confusing patchwork of coronavirus restrictions on travellers across Europe.

Ryanair, Ireland’s dominant airline, on Friday called on Martin’s government to commit to implementing the EU plan.