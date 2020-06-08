Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall again

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell for the fifth successive week, while the number of workers on a separate government wage-subsidy scheme rose at a slower week-on-week pace.

Those claiming the higher, temporary jobless payment introduced in March fell to 515,000 from 543,000 a week ago and a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April, a government official told a news conference. Another 15,700 have returned to work and are receiving their final payment this week, she said.

When including these recipients, Ireland’s unemployment rate hit a record 26.1% in May. The adjusted rate does not include the 520,900 whom the official said had received at least one payment under the subsidy scheme, up from 508,100 a week ago.