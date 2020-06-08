Business News
June 8, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall again

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of people claiming emergency coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell for the fifth successive week, while the number of workers on a separate government wage-subsidy scheme rose at a slower week-on-week pace.

Those claiming the higher, temporary jobless payment introduced in March fell to 515,000 from 543,000 a week ago and a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April, a government official told a news conference. Another 15,700 have returned to work and are receiving their final payment this week, she said.

When including these recipients, Ireland’s unemployment rate hit a record 26.1% in May. The adjusted rate does not include the 520,900 whom the official said had received at least one payment under the subsidy scheme, up from 508,100 a week ago.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below