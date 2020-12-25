Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Ireland confirms UK coronavirus variant present

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a restaurant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dublin, Ireland, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.

“I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory” in University College Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here,” he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

