August 6, 2020

Ireland says rise in COVID-19 reproduction rate 'a serious concern'

FILE PHOTO: People queue up to enter a fun park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Galway, Ireland, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A rise in the COVID-19 infection rate in Ireland is a “serious concern,” a leading health official said on Thursday.

The reproduction rate, or the number of people who become infected from each positive case, has increased to 1.8 from 1.3 a week ago, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told a news briefing.

“A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks,” Nolan said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Franklin Paul

