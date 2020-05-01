Ireland set to slightly ease coronavirus restrictions: RTE

People are seen in St Stephen’s Green Park in Dublin, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s cabinet is currently agreeing to a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions that will allow those aged over 70 to go outside of their homes from Tuesday, national broadcaster RTE reported.

Ireland instructed people to stay home almost six weeks ago, only allowing those under 70 to leave where their work is deemed essential, to shop for groceries or for brief exercise within a 2 kilometre radius of their homes.

Ministers are currently meeting to discuss recommendations health chiefs made earlier on Friday. Officials and ministers have cautioned in recent days that the limits will remain largely or entirely in place beyond the current May 5 expiry date.

RTE said it understood the cabinet were also in the process of agreeing to extend the travel limit to 5 kilometres from 2 kilometres.

The cabinet is also set to sign off on a roadmap for the gradual easing of restrictions that Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday would lay out how any changes would be decided upon at two to four week intervals.