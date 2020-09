Ireland sets new rules for quarantine-free travel

FILE PHOTO: A room at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel now converted to a hospital bed in Belfast, for patients recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Tuesday set out new rules for its quarantine-free travel “green list”, saying visitors from a list of countries with a COVID-19 infection rate of under 25 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks can skip a 14-day quarantine.

Previously the green list was made up of countries with lower infection rates than Ireland, but the government stopped updating the list when cases in Ireland surged to 45 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the government would soon publish a new list and would then adopt a coordinated EU system of travel restrictions that he said would be approved an EU General Affairs Council meeting on Oct. 13.