Children buy ice cream from a van during sunny weather at St.Teresa's Gardens flat complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government on Friday signed off on stricter new COVID-19 restrictions for the capital Dublin, including the closing of indoor restaurant dining, after a surge in cases in recent days, state broadcaster RTE reported.

A government spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of an official announcement of new measures due later on Friday.