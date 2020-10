Ireland's top doctor says acceleration of COVID-19 'very worrying'

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask pushes a delivery trolley as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced recommendations that the government implement the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions to Level 5, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the City centre of Galway, Ireland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Leading Irish health officials on Wednesday warned that all indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are deteriorating and that a surge in hospitalisations could become a very significant challenge to Irish society in the coming weeks.

Ireland has reported an average of 493 cases over the past seven days, up from an average of 359 cases per day the previous week, and that could reach 1,100–1,500 by Nov. 7 if growth continues, the National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our community in a very worrying manner. We have to break these chains of transmission,” Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement.