July 9, 2020

Ireland's virus contagion 'R' number inches up to one

FILE PHOTO: People queue outside an AIB Bank in Dublin City Centre, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s COVID-19 reproduction number, which measures the number of people who become infected from each positive case, has increased in the past week and is now around 1, a senior Irish health official said on Thursday.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1,” up from between 0.6 and 1.0 a week ago, Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told journalists.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by William Maclean

