Israel adds another $1.3 billion to help economy deal with coronavirus

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Monday said the government will expand its aid package to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis by another 5 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).

This is in addition to a 10 billion shekel package announced last week, 8 billion of which will be in a fund to provide cheap loans to businesses.

Kahlon also said there would be grants to the self-employed, and allowed for the delay of paying certain taxes.

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Maayan Lubell

