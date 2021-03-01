Israel to discuss COVID-19 vaccine venture with Austria, Denmark, Netanyahu says

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 4, 2020. Picture taken December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will discuss the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine venture with Austria and Denmark, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are expected in Israel this week to see Israel’s rapid vaccine rollout up close, Netanyahu said in public remarks.

The leaders will also talk about the idea of “an international corporation for manufacturing vaccines,” he said.

Netanyahu has made Israel’s successful vaccine program, and what he has highlighted as his personal role in securing sufficient doses, a showcase of his campaign in the run-up to the March 23 national election.