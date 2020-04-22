Health News
April 22, 2020 / 5:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Israel's OurCrowd leads $12 million investment to develop COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli venture investing platform OurCrowd said on Wednesday it would lead a $12 million investment in the newly formed MigVax Corp, which plans to develop a novel COVID-19 vaccine.

MigVax, an affiliate of the Migal Galilee Research Institute, is pioneering the effort to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, OurCrowd said. It has previously developed a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain which causes bronchial disease affecting poultry.

“We are now working to adjust our generic vaccine system to COVID-19,” said David Zigdon, CEO of Migal. “Using a fermentation process, MigVax aims to have the material ready for clinical trials within a few months.”

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below