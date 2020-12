FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel expects to begin receiving Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccines by March “at the latest”, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Ynet TV on Thursday.

In June, Israel signed an initial agreement for the Moderna vaccine, later extended to cover 6 million doses.