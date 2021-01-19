Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots

Slideshow ( 4 images )

NETANYA, Israel (Reuters) - The rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines amongst older people in Israel has lifted the spirits of an age group that has endured confinement and isolation during the crisis.

At the Lev Ganim assisted-living facility in the city of Netanya, residents, still in protective masks, held a dance party to celebrate receiving their second and final injections.

“I am as happy as a free bird today, thank goodness everything will come to an end,” said Pnina Dembinsky, 70, a retired teacher who has been living at the home for seven years.

“We are going to be free, to get out, to meet our families, friends, enjoy life the way we know how to do it, the way we were used to about a year ago. We will get back to normal life.”

But the pensioners should perhaps have a care. It’s not known if vaccines prevent transmission, so people who have been inoculated might still spread the virus.

Even as it boasts having vaccinated 28% of its population of 9 million, Israel has imposed an open-ended third national lockdown in a bid to rein in surging infections.