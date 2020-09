Israel imposes week-long restrictions on coronavirus contagion zones

An Israeli border police officer walks next to a bus near a roadblock during enforcement of a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Tuesday began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods with high coronavirus counts, hoping it will help stem a spike in cases.

Most of the 40 zones subject to the partial lockdowns are identified with Israeli Arabs or ultra-Orthodox Jews, minorities where crowding has helped spread the pandemic.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded 135,288 cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 deaths.

Some government officials have called for a nationwide lockdown if the partial measures fail. That could disrupt celebrations of the Jewish high holy days, which run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10.