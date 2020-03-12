Italy demands Austria lift 'unjustified' border health checks

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli demanded that Austria lift “unjustified” border controls by Thursday evening after spot health checks on truck drivers at the Brenner pass caused huge tailbacks at the frontier.

The comments came after Vienna ordered the checks on its border with Italy last week over the coronavirus outbreak.

“We expect Austria to return the situation to normal by tonight, as the measures taken are totally unjustified,” De Micheli said in a statement.

The minister said she had also written to European Commissioner asking it to intervene.