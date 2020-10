FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks after the southern Italian region of Campania made it mandatory to wear protective face coverings outdoors 24 hours a day, as part of the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Naples, Italy, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s southern Campania region, around Naples, on Thursday announced it would shut down schools until the end of October, the region said in a statement, in an effort to curb an increase in COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday Italy recorded 8,804 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, of which some 1,127 were in Campania.