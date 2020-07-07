Almost 40% of borrowers in Italy have problems with home loans: Bank of Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Almost 40% of Italian borrowers are struggling to pay home loans because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis and almost half of those surveyed expect their incomes to fall over the next 12 months, according to a Bank of Italy study published on Tuesday.

The study underlined the severe impact on household income of the strict lockdown imposed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in late February.

“In the past two months, which correspond to the strictest phase of the measures to contain the epidemic, more than half of individuals surveyed declared they had seen a reduction in their family incomes,” the study said.