Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3: government statement
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: A beach club makes preparations to open in Castiglione della Pescaia as Italy is getting ready to ease some lockdown measures, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, as it moves to unwind one of Europe’s most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.
Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Sandra Maler