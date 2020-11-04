Italy's latest measures to curb COVID to take effect from Friday: PM's office

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses members of the lower house of parliament during a session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Rome, Italy November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government’s latest measures to try to curb its coronavirus epidemic will come into force from Friday instead of Thursday as previously announced, the prime minister’s office said.

The delay “will allow everyone to have enough time to organise their activities,” the statement said.

The measures, to be illustrated by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a news conference later on Wednesday, include dividing the country into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and green (low risk) zones.