Diasorin says acted properly regarding award of coronavirus test contract

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin said it was confident in the outcome of a judicial investigation into the award of a coronavirus testing contract and reiterated that it had always acted properly in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, prosecutors said they had carried out searches as part of an investigation into whether the company had received undue favourable treatment when it was awarded a contract to help develop a coronavirus antibody test with Italy’s Policlinico San Matteo hospital.

Diasorin said it had “full confidence in the outcome of investigations being carried out by judicial authorities”.