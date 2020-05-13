Italian schools to reopen in September: Education minister

FILE PHOTO: Italian Education Minister Lucia Azzolina speaks as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces a decree that will close cinemas, schools in order to contain the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s education minister on Wednesday said schools across the country would reopen in September, after being shut for six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“For this reason the government has decided to reopen in September,” Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told a parliamentary hearing, adding that the current conditions would not allow lessons to restart safely any earlier.

Schools and universities have been closed nationwide since March 5, as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has so far killed almost 31,000 people in Italy.