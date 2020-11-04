Factbox: Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions.

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants and bars must shut at 6 p.m.

Here are the main new measures that come into force on Thursday and are due to run until Dec. 3:

ITALY DIVIDED INTO THREE AREAS

The government will establish three tiers that will split the country into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and green (low risk) zones. The zoning will depend on a variety of factors, including local infection rates and hospital occupancy.

Restrictions will be calibrated as a result.

Italy’s 20 regions will be placed in the various tiers later on Wednesday.

NATIONWIDE CURBS

Regardless of the zoning, the government has introduced additional nationwide limits. These include:

- Nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these hours people can only leave their homes for work, medical reasons or emergencies.

- Closure of museums and exhibitions.

- Shopping centres to close at weekends.

- Capacity limit on public transport cut to 50% from 80%.

- All high schools classes to be moved online. Younger children will still be allowed to attend classes in person.

RED ZONE

- In these worst hit areas people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons or emergencies.

- Bars, restaurants and most shops to be closed 24/7.

ORANGE ZONE

- People can move freely within their towns and cities, but not leave them even to travel to other towns in the same region.

- Bars and restaurants to shut 24/7, but shops can remain open.

GREEN ZONE

- There are no restrictions beyond the nationwide curbs.

STIMULUS PACKAGE

Under a separate decree, expected on Thursday, the government is set to approve a new stimulus package worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) to support the economy. Last month it passed 5.4 billion euros of measures for worst-hit businesses.