Ferrari extends Italian plant closures to April 14 subject to supplies

FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari (RACE.MI) said on Friday it would extend the shutdown of its two Italian plants and reopen on April 14, provided it had supplies, and update 2020 forecasts in May when it releases its first-quarter earnings.

Ferrari this month closed factories in Maranello and Modena, in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, for two weeks until March 27 in a response to the coronavirus outbreak and a shortage of parts.

Investment firm Exor (EXOR.MI), which controls Ferrari, on Wednesday said that current plant closures at Ferrari as well as at other controlled companies Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI), though temporary, might continue.

Ferrari - which cited “the huge uncertainty and lack of predictability that the COVID-19 has created” - said it would continue to cover all days of absence for those employees who could not work remotely.

The company added it would give further financial guidance during a conference call on its first-quarter earnings, scheduled for May 4.

In February, Ferrari said it planned its adjusted core profit to increase to between 1.38-1.43 billion euros this year, compared to a previous guidance of over 1.3 billion euros.

Ferrari said on Friday it remained confident that it would “continue to create value for all stakeholders beyond the near-term uncertainties”.