Italy orders COVID-19 testing on some travellers from France

FILE PHOTO: Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to reporters after European health ministers held a meeting to discuss Italy's coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will make testing for COVID-19 compulsory for people traveling from Paris and some other areas of France, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday, following growing concerns about rising cases in Europe.

“European data is worrying. Italy is doing better than other countries but we need to be cautious,” Speranza wrote on Twitter.

A health ministry spokesman said the new testing would start from Tuesday.

Testing will be compulsory for those travelling from Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Corsica, Hauts-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, and Île-de-France - the region that includes Paris, the ministry said in a statement.

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record increase of 13,498.

Italy, hit by one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 298,000 confirmed cases and 35,700 deaths, managed to contain the contagion after a peak in March and April. On Sunday it reported 1,587 new cases.