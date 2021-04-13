Italy health minister says thinks J&J vaccine will have to be used: agency

FILE PHOTO: Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to reporters after European health ministers from neighbouring countries to Italy held a meeting to discuss Italy's coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - The COVID vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is important for the fight against coronavirus and will need to be used, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Italian news agencies.

The U.S. company said earlier it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use following cases of rare blood clots in six women after they were given it.

“We will evaluate the situation in the coming days over what will be the best way forward, as soon as the European and American (regulators) give us more formal and definitive news,” Speranza was quoted as saying by ADNKronos agency.

“But I think that this vaccine too will have to be used because it is an important vaccine.”