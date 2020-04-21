World News
April 21, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4: PM Conte

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks to media as he announces a decree that will close cinemas, schools in order to contain the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency that will be applied starting from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

“I wish I could say: let’s reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far,” Conte wrote in a Facebook post.

“We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities.”

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

