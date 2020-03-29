Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 416 in a day: source

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, the epicenter of Italy’s contagion, has risen by around 416 in a day to some 6,360, a source familiar with the data said on Sunday.

The daily deaths were down sharply from Saturday’s tally of 542, which was the second largest since the outbreak first emerged just over 5 weeks ago.

The number of cases in the region, which includes the country’s financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,592 to approximately 41,007, the source said.

On Saturday there were 2,117 new cases.

The nationwide tally will be released at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT). On Saturday, the national death toll stood at 10,023, the highest in the world.