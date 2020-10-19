Italy's govt agrees on COVID-19 hard-hit Lombardy region new curbs request: health ministry

A person wearing a protective mask walks past a store, in the northern Lombardy region of Italy, after the government brings in new restrictive measures due to a rise in the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Milan, Italy October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government agreed on a request from the Lombardy region, hard hit by COVID-19, to impose further restrictions to curb a new surge in infections, an health ministry spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Lombardy, centred around Italy’s financial capital Milan, accounts for some 128,400 of the over 423,500 coronavirus cases detected in Italy since the outbreak was discovered in February.

The Lombardy region said in a statement it would propose the government stop from Oct. 22 non-essential economic activities and people’s movements between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m, adding they would also be asked to shut down all large shops on Saturday and Sunday.