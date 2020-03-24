Italian consortium to produce half of country's mask requirement

ROME (Reuters) - A consortium of Italian textile and fashion companies will soon be able to produce half of the masks the country needs to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the national commissioner for the emergency said on Tuesday.

“In 96 hours a consortium of Italian producers will convert and start the production of masks, and will give our system the ammunition that we need to fight this war and avoid our total dependence on imports,” Domenico Arcuri told reporters.

The shortage of masks and ventilators has been one of the biggest problems that has dogged the national health system since the contagion surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy at the end of February.

More people have died of COVID-19 in Italy than in any other country. The toll rose by 602 on Monday to 6,077.

Arcuri was appointed by the government earlier this month to lead the relief effort and to deal with a series of logistical problems and bottlenecks, including mask supplies.

He told a press conference that Italy had a monthly requirement of 90 million masks and that the goal was to become self-sufficient in production in 8 weeks.

Arcuri said a recent government decree provided incentives totaling 50 million euros for companies prepared to reconvert their plants to produce masks.

“I hope many hundreds of Italian companies will seek to seize this opportunity,” he said, adding the ramp up in domestic production needed to be fast.

He said as of March 29 Italy would import a total of 14 million masks from China each week for the next two months.

“It will be up to our aeroplanes to go and pick up the material wherever it is so as not to waste a minute,” Arcuri said.