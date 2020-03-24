Italian consortium to produce half of country's mask requirement

FILE PHOTO: People wait outside a shop of an Italian family making homemade masks that are distributed for free, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Tuscan city of Grosseto, Italy, March 17, 2020. Picture taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

ROME (Reuters) - A consortium of Italian textile and fashion companies will soon be able to produce half of the amount of masks the country needs to face the coronavirus outbreak, the national commissioner for the emergency said on Tuesday.

“In 96 hours a consortium of Italian producers will convert and start the production of masks, and will give our system the ammunition that we need in order to fight this war and avoid our total dependence on imports,” Domenico Arcuri told reporters.

He said Italy had a monthly requirement of 90 million masks and that the goal was to become self-sufficient in mask production in 8 weeks.