Italy aims to give all over-60s COVID vaccine in Q2: health minister

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy aims to administer a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over 60 by the end of the second quarter, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Speranza also said he hoped there will soon be clarity over the Johnson&Johnson jab, which has been suspended over side-effect concerns, in order to clear its use.

The AstraZeneca vaccine “like all vaccines marketed in Europe, is safe and effective, it saves lives,” Speranza said.

He warned that a hasty easing of lockdown measures in Italy would only trigger more infections and new restrictions, so any easing needed to be introduced carefully and gradually.