Factbox: Some Italian companies resume work as coronavirus curbs eased

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy said it would allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown. However, some businesses deemed “strategic” and exporting companies can reopen this week providing they get the go-ahead from local prefects.

Below is a list of some companies resuming production this week:

* FIAT CHRYSLER (FCHA.MI)

Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) resumed on Monday van production at its Atessa plant in central Italy as well as operations in small sections of four other FCA plants that supply parts to Atessa. Also on Monday, the carmaker resumed preparatory works at its Melfi plant in southern Italy for the final development of Jeep’s new hybrid car, and at Turin’s Mirafiori plant for its new electric 500 small car.

* BREMBO (BRBI.MI)

The premium brakes maker said on Monday it would restart some activities at its Curno, Mapello and Sellero plants in Italy from Tuesday.

* TENARIS (TENR.MI)

The pipe manufacturer said on Monday it was gradually restarting operations at its plants in Italy.

* DE LONGHI (DLG.MI)

The home appliances maker said on Monday its Italian plant had resumed some operations, in line with directives from national and regional authorities.

* LU-VE (LUVE.MI)

The maker of heat exchangers for refrigeration and air conditioning said on Monday it had restarted production at its Varese, Pavia, Vicenza and Belluno plants in Italy.