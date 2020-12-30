Italy aims to vaccinate 10-15 million people against COVID-19 by April-PM

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wearing a protective face mask looks on during a news conference on government's new anti-COVID-19 measures in Christmas period, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy aims to vaccinate between 10 and 15 million people against COVID-19 by April, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, adding he expects the vaccine to have an impact on the spread of the pandemic in late spring.

“We will see a significant effect with 10 to 15 million vaccinated people, not before April,” Conte told reporters at his year-end news conference.

Health operators and elderly people will get the first coronavirus shots in Italy. They will be followed by citizens with chronic diseases.