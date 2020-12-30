Italy aims to vaccinate 10-15 million people against COVID-19 by April-PM

ROME (Reuters) - Italy aims to vaccinate between 10 and 15 million people against COVID-19 by April, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, adding he expects the vaccine to have an impact on the spread of the pandemic in late spring.
“We will see a significant effect with 10 to 15 million vaccinated people, not before April,” Conte told reporters at his year-end news conference.
Health operators and elderly people will get the first coronavirus shots in Italy. They will be followed by citizens with chronic diseases.
Reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.