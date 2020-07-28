Italy will help tourism, auto sectors in next stimulus drive: minister

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Finance Roberto Gualtieri attends a one day Italo-Franco summit in Naples, Italy February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s latest stimulus package, aimed at helping the economy overcome the coronavirus pandemic, will offer help to the tourism and auto sectors, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

The government has said it will present the measures in an emergency decree early in August.

A source told Reuters this month that slightly less than 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) would be put forward to strengthen current incentives to encourage sales of state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as well as electric and hybrid vehicles.

Gualtieri did not provide any details on Tuesday.