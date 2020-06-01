Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths, 178 new cases

A lifeguard wearing a protective face mask takes the temperature of a woman at a newly reopened beach after months of closure due to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Punta Hidalgo, in Punta Ala, Italy May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

ROME (Reuters) - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 60 on Monday, against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,475, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,197, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain and Britain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 41,367 from 42,075 the day before.

There were 424 people in intensive care on Monday, down from 435 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 158,355 were declared recovered against 157,507 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.452 million people had been tested for the virus as of Monday, against 2.434 million on Sunday, out of a population of around 60 million.