Italy reports 63 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 1,255 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 63 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,255 from 907.

Italy has registered 127,101 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,333 on Tuesday, down from 3,465 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 11 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 504 from a previous 536.

Some 212,112 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 79,524, the health ministry said.