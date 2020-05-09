Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall

People walk along the beach as Italy begins to ease some of the restrictions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

MILAN (Reuters) - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 194 on Saturday, against 243 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1,083 from 1,327 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 30,395 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 218,268 the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 84,842 from 87,961 the day before.

There were 1,034 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 1,168 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 103,031 were declared recovered against 99,023 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.645 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.609 million on Friday, out of a population of around 60 million.