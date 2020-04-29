Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls, new cases stable

ROME (Reuters) - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 323 on Wednesday, against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2,086, broadly stable from 2,091 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 27,682, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died and recovered, amounts to 203,591, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 104,657 from 105,205 on Tuesday.

There were 1,795 people in intensive care on Wednesday against a previous 1,863, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 71,252 were declared recovered against 68,941 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.313 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.275 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.