Thermo Fisher to work with Pfizer-BioNtech on vaccine production in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Thursday it would work with Pfizer and BioNtech to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

“Thermo Fisher is working as part of Pfizer’s global vaccine manufacturing network, and will provide manufacturing services in Italy for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that will be distributed in several markets,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Thermo Fisher added it would provide sterile filling and finished product preparation services at its facility in Monza, outside Milan, during 2021.