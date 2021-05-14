Italy lifts quarantine for travellers from EU, UK and Israel from May 16

FILE PHOTO: People wait to catch a train at Termini train station in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European and Schengen zone countries, Britain and Israel from May 16, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

People entering Italy from these areas currently face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.

A negative swab before travelling will still be required, the Ministry said in a statement.

It added that current restrictions for people travelling from Brazil would be maintained.

