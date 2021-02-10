EMA expected to approve Johnson & Johnson vaccine by March - CEO of Janssen Italy to paper

Slideshow ( 2 images )

ROME (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency is expected to give its approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson by March, the Managing Director of Janssen Italia, part of the J&J group, said on Wednesday.

Massimo Scaccabarozzi, who is also the head of Italy’s pharmaceutical company association Farmindustria, said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera the vaccine had been tested on almost 44,000 people, “hence shields us from variants”.

He added that, under a European Union agreement, Italy will be allotted 27 million shots, which require only one dose and no booster.