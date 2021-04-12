Four Italian firms can activate bioreactors for vaccine production - head of pharma association to paper

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Farmindustria has identified with the government several Italian companies ready for the bottling of vaccines and four that can activate bioreactors for the production of shots, the chairman of the pharmaceutical company association said in an interview on Monday.

“There are good chances to increase the supply of the vaccines approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) in coming months,” Massimo Scaccabarozzi told daily La Stampa.

Scaccabarozzi added that third-party agreements are the most practical and quick way to produce vaccines while “freeing patents does not guarantee either finding (new producers) nor the technological transfer necessary”.