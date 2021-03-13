Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September

People queue to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date.