Italy could be vaccinating 1 million people per day by end-May: AIFA head to paper

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy is speeding up its vaccination campaign and could be administering shots to one million people per day by the end of this month, the head of the country’s medicine agency AIFA told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

“In a short time we have gone from 300,000 to 500,000 vaccinations per day and within this month this could become one million,” Giorgio Palu told the paper. “And then you can breathe a sigh of relief, barring unforeseen events.”