Italy could produce bulk vaccines in 4-6 months: ministry

MILAN (Reuters) - Some Italian companies have given their availability to produce COVID-19 vaccines and the production could take off in 4-6 months after regulators’ authorisation, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Many companies would be ready to make bulk drug substance - the active ingredients of the vaccines - “because they already have, or will soon have, the necessary bioreactors and fermentation equipment”, the statement said.
It added that the government is willing to set up a research center in Italy for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, financed by both public and private investments.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.