Italy could produce bulk vaccines in 4-6 months: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a vial of a COVID-19 vaccine in a newly opened mass vaccination centre at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Some Italian companies have given their availability to produce COVID-19 vaccines and the production could take off in 4-6 months after regulators’ authorisation, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Many companies would be ready to make bulk drug substance - the active ingredients of the vaccines - “because they already have, or will soon have, the necessary bioreactors and fermentation equipment”, the statement said.

It added that the government is willing to set up a research center in Italy for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, financed by both public and private investments.