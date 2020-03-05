More luxury brands postpone fashion shows worldwide due to coronavirus

MILAN (Reuters) - More luxury houses are postponing fashion shows around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to dozens of countries.

FILE PHOTO: Company logos are pictured outside a Versace store in Vienna, Austria, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Italian brands Giorgio Armani and Versace said on Thursday they were putting off fashion shows for their Cruise collections. The Armani show had been scheduled for April 19-20 in Dubai, while Versace was due to present its collection in the United States on May 16.

Gucci, part of French group Kering has canceled plans to host its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco on May 18, while last month Prada and Chanel postponed shows that had been due to take place in Asia in May.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip”, Armani Group said in a statement.

Versace, which is owned by U.S. group Capri Holdings, said it was “aware of the need to give priority to the health and safety of its guests and employees,” adding further details would be provided as soon as possible.

Cruise collections are fashion shows hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar which are still an important opportunity for luxury brands to showcase their latest designs.

A Gucci spokesman also said on Thursday the new timing and location of its show would be announced once the situation becomes clearer.

Armani said its event would now take place in November, to coincide with Dubai’s Expo 2020, and will no longer be a Cruise collection.

Giorgio Armani held his Milan fashion show behind closed doors last month.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world, with more new cases now appearing outside China than inside, prompting the cancellation of many global conferences and fairs. Italy has emerged as the country hardest hit by the virus in Europe.